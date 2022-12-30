King Charles III’s first cousin Max, Margrave of Baden, has died.

The House of Baden the death of Margrave Maximilian Andreas Markgraf von Baden on Thursday. He died at the age of 89 at Salem Castle in Germany.

His mother was Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark, who was Prince Philip’s older sister, making him first cousins with Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward as well.

“Since 1963, Max Margrave of Baden was head of the house at the head of the formerly ruling Grand Ducal Baden Princely House, which from 1112 to 1918, provided the sovereigns in the Baden part of today’s federal state of Baden-Württemberg,” said the statement, via People.

He married Archduchess Valerie of Austria in 1966 and fathered four children with her. the position of Margrave is similar to a count, according to Debrett’s Guide to Peerage.

In 1982, he founded the charitable organization GermanAid-Baden, a nonprofit dedicated to helping refugees. He was also passionate about historical preservation and oversaw the renovation of Salem Castle and cathedral.

“Margrave Max always felt a great responsibility for the common good and was involved in many functions in the state of Baden-Württemberg,” the House of Baden said in the statement. “He was a member of over 60 clubs and associations. The Margrave was a member of the Synod of the Baden State Church for several legislative periods. The Red Cross was particularly close to his heart.”

It added, “He always had an open ear for people in need, for people who asked him for help”.

Two funerals will be held in honour of the royal, one in private and one for the public.