Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have been enjoying a bit of a babymoon ahead of their little one’s arrival next year.

Cuoco took to Instagram to share some snaps of the couple soaking up the sun on vacation, with her joking that Pelphrey was “already in dad mode carrying a ton of s**t.”

The “Big Bang Theory” star also shared a cute selfie of the pair, as well as another showing off her growing baby bump.

The vacation comes after Cuoco announced in October on Instagram that she was expecting a baby girl with the “Ozark” star.

A source close to the actress previously told People that she’s “very ready to be a mom.”

“She is so excited that it’s happening,” the insider continued. “Kaley has been dreaming about this for a while. She is so happy.”

Another source added: “Kaley will be an incredible mom,” noting that, “She’s funny and warm and has a way with kids.”