Marie Osmond is back to being blonde.

The singer previously revealed that she dons a blonde wig when she goes out with her kids in a bid to not be recognized during family time.

It seems as if this was the case this week as she enjoyed some downtime with the fam at Disney World Orlando, Florida.

Osmond shared a rare pic with her husband Steve Craig, with the pair looking loved-up as they posed among the crowds.

The lovebirds tied the knot in 1982, before divorcing in 1985 and getting back together and marrying again in 2011.

Osmond, who has been working at Disney leading this year’s Candlelight Procession, was married to Brian Blosil from 1986 to 2007.

She captioned the cute pic, “After we finished the #CandlightCelebration at Epcot, I’ve been blessed to spend the week with my family here at Walt Disney World!🥰💕 I hope you have all had a relaxing and wonderful week!”

Osmond previously told Wendy Williams in 2013 of rocking a blonde ‘do when out in public, “This is my mommy hair. This is a television first: When I go out with my kids, I never go out as me.

“You want to be polite and nice, but family time is family time. So, I’m a blonde. My children only know me as a blonde,” she added, according to the Daily Mail.