Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Robert Pattinson and his longtime girlfriend Suki Waterhouse were spotted on a romantic stroll in N.Y.C.

On Thursday, the couple bundled up for the chilly winter weather as they roamed around the big apple wearing black coats.

Pattinson, 36, also donned ripped blue jeans, a black baseball cap and wore a blue disposable mask over his face. He completed the casual look with a pair of black Adidas sneakers.

READ MORE: Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Make Their Red Carpet Debut

The English model, 30, matched her beau in a baseball cap, opting for a white cap featuring a blue logo on the front. She also sported a pair of square-shaped sunglasses with her long puffer coat, black pants and chunky boots. She pulled off the stylish look with a black bag draped over her shoulder.

Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse — Photo: Felipe Ramales/ SplashNews.com

The couple conversed back and forth as they roamed the city with Waterhouse even flashing “The Batman” star a smile between her animated facial expressions.

READ MORE: Robert Pattinson Says Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse’s Reaction To ‘The Batman’ ‘Changed The Entire Thing’

Earlier this week the pair was seen arriving to the city at a local airport, as per The Daily Mail.

The spotting comes as a rare sight as the two remain private about their relationship. Robert and Suki have been romantically linked since 2018.