Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is continuing its stellar box office run.

On Friday, Deadline reported that James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel had grossed an incredible $810 million overseas, bringing its global total to $1.7 billion.

READ MORE: ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Becomes The Fastest Movie Of 2022 To Hit $1 Billion

The film new total makes “The Way of Water” the year’s no. 1 film internationally, besting “Top Gun: Maverick”.

“Avatar” is also projected to cross $1.3 billion globally in its third weekend, with box office watchers predicting strong legs for the sci-fi blockbuster.

READ MORE: James Cameron Says ‘The World Of Avatar Is So Sprawling’ He Can Keep Making Sequels For The Rest Of His Career

A sign of the film’s strength has been its midweek earnings. From Monday through Thursday this week, “Avatar” grossed an impressive $300 million globally.

Whether the movie has legs enough to contest the $2.9 billion earnings of the original 2009 “Avatar” is yet to be seen.