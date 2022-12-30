Click to share this via email

Someone might need to look into Sonya Eddy’s social media accounts.

Earlier this month, the “General Hospital” actress died at age 55 after being hospitalized with a serious infection. Which makes it strange that her Twitter account is still posting.

Since her death, Eddy’s account has continued posting daily horoscope readings for Geminis, with a link to a horoscope website.

It appears the posts are scheduled by a third party application, which has not yet been disabled.

Some fans have been responding to the tweets in an effort to get them to stop.

I wonder how long these posts will continue now that the world has lost Sonya. It makes me so sad 💔 wishing that she didn’t leave. Rest In Peace beautiful Sonya. 🙏🏻 — Millie Martin (@milmartin) December 29, 2022