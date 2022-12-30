Someone might need to look into Sonya Eddy’s social media accounts.

Earlier this month, the “General Hospital” actress died at age 55 after being hospitalized with a serious infection. Which makes it strange that her Twitter account is still posting.

READ MORE: ‘General Hospital’ Star Sonya Eddy Dead At 55. Octavia Spencer Says, ‘World Lost Another Creative Angel’

Since her death, Eddy’s account has continued posting daily horoscope readings for Geminis, with a link to a horoscope website.

It appears the posts are scheduled by a third party application, which has not yet been disabled.

READ MORE: ‘General Hospital’ Star Steve Burton Shares Emotional Instagram Post Remembering Co-Star Sonya Eddy: ‘You Always Made Me Laugh’

Some fans have been responding to the tweets in an effort to get them to stop.

Click to View Gallery
Stars We’ve Lost In 2022