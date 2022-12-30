Paris Hilton is reviving a classic.

On Friday, the socialite and former reality star dropped a new, updated version of her 2006 hit single “Stars Are Blind”, dubbed “(Paris’ Version)”.

“This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version,” Hilton wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of an ad for the single in Times Square. “💫 And seeing my face lighting up Times Square is so special.👸🏼”

“Thank you to everyone who has always supported my music career,” she continued. “I literally have the best fans on the planet and have loved seeing all of your posts about the new song. 🥹 P.S. More new music to come in the new year.”

The new version of the song, which Hilton is releasing exclusively on Amazon Music, features updated vocals, with a more electronic sound.

“Stars Are Blind” was the lead single off Hilton’s debut solo album Paris, peaking at no. 18 on the Hot 100, while topping the Dance Club Songs chart.

In 2020, the song got renewed attention after being featured in the Oscar-winning film “Promising Young Woman”, starring Carey Mulligan.

Earlier this week, Hilton had teased her new recording of the song with a TikTok video that read, “Me when I have a secret that’s going to break the internet on 12/30.”