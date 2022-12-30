Britney Spears is free and independent.

That’s the message her husband Sam Asghari sent when TMZ caught up with him to ask about fan conspiracy theories that he is secretly controlling the pop superstar.

“No, man. I don’t even control what we have for dinner,” he told the tabloid.

Asghari was also asked what he thinks of fan conspiracy theories claiming that he is the one running her social media accounts and more.

“In the past, it has been a lot of stuff going on. So, I understand where they’re coming from,” he said. “They’re just being protective. If anything, they’re being good fans.”

For years, while Spears was under a conservatorship controlled by her father Jamie, fans mounted campaigns to “Free Britney,” making the case that her legal situation was unjust.

A judge finally terminated the conservatorship last year.