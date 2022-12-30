Madonna is reviving one of her recent songs.

On Friday, the singer released two new versions of her 2019 track “Back That Up To the Beat”, a demo recording, along with a sped up version.

READ MORE: Madonna Shares Heartwarming Family Pics Of What She’s ‘Thankful’ For

She announced the new versions with a clip of the sped up song set to a video of her dancing with kids in Malawi. Madonna’s children — 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere, Mercy James, 16, and David Banda, 17 — kept her company in Africa and in supporting her charity, Raising Malawi.

The demo for the song was originally recorded in 2014, but the album it ended up on, Madame X, was only released five years later.

READ MORE: Cardi B Says She Had ‘Beautiful’ Talk With Madonna Following Social Media Shade

Madonna had originally teased the new version in a TikTok video earlier this month.

In the video, Madonna gets dressed up in leather and dances to the viral TikTok song by Muerto Gang that samples her track.