This one’s for the ladies.

On Friday, Megan Fox took to her Instagram page to put the call out, letting her followers know she’s on the lookout for a girlfriend.

Alongside a series of photos in which she wears a fluffy purple hat and a very low cut top, Fox wrote, “Currently seeking a girlfriend. Please submit applications in the DMs.”

“Been waiting my whole life for this opportunity,” one fan responded.

“Megan! I have great credit!!!! 🙋🏻‍♀️ does that help!” someone joked, while another added, “i volunteer as a tribute!😅”

Of course, while she’s searching for a girlfriend, Fox is also engaged to musician Machine Gun Kelly.

In the comments, Kelly joked, “i don’t think you have the filing capacity for this request.”

The couple have been dating since 2020. Before that, Fox was married to actor Brian Austin Green. Their divorce was finalized in 2021, and have three children together.