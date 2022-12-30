Click to share this via email

Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman, Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman in "That ‘90s Show"

Prepare to binge in the new year.

Netflix Canada has revealed its entire slate of new titles dropping on the streaming service in January 2023, from sitcoms, to dramas, to reality, movies and more.

Among the most anticipated new titles is Netflix’s reboot “That ’90s Show”, which reunites many of the original “That ’70s Show” cast members, including Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama, Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith

Other big shows include “Ginny & Georgia” season 2, the Christian Bale-starring thriller “The Pale Blue Eye”, the reality series “Bling Empire: New York” and more.

Earlier this month, Netflix Canada also released a lengthy promo for its January offerings on YouTube.

Check out the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix Canada next month (* Netflix Original):

January 1

Kaleidoscope *

Lady Voyeur *

The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 *

13 Going on 30

Hyena Road

The Interview

Made of Honor

Old Enough!: Season 2

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

The Royals: Seasons 1-4

Soul Surfer

January 4

How I Became a Gangster *

The Kings of the World *

The Lying Life of Adults *

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street *

This Is Us: Season 6

January 5

Copenhagen Cowboy *

Cowboys

Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 *

Mars One

Woman of the Dead *

January 6

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld *

The Pale Blue Eye *

Pressure Cooker *

The Ultimatum: France: Season 1 Part 2 *

The Walking Dead: Season 11

January 7

Sound of Metal

January 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger *

The Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker *

The Phantom of the Open

January 11

A Quiet Place Part II

Noise *

Sexify: Season 2 *

January 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 *

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House *

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 *

January 13

Break Point *

Dog Gone *

Sky Rojo: Season 3 *

Suzan & Freek *

Trial by Fire *

January 15

Shiva Baby

January 17

The Devil to Pay

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

January 19

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre *

Khallat+ *

That ’90s Show *

Women at War *

January 20

Bake Squad: Season 2 *

Bling Empire: New York *

Fauda: Season 4 *

Mission Majnu *

Represent *

Şahmaran *

Shanty Town *

January 23

Narvik *

January 24

Little Angel: Volume 2

January 25

Against the Ropes *

January 26

Daniel Spellbound: Season 2 *

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10 *

January 27

Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 2 *

Lockwood & Co. *

The Snow Girl *

You People *

January 30

Princess Power *

January 31

Cunk On Earth *

Pamela, a love story *

The Social Network

Leaving Netflix

L.A.’s Finest: Seasons 1-2 (January 4)

Z Nation: Seasons 1-5 (January 26)

Good Burger (January 31)