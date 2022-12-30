Prepare to binge in the new year.
Netflix Canada has revealed its entire slate of new titles dropping on the streaming service in January 2023, from sitcoms, to dramas, to reality, movies and more.
Among the most anticipated new titles is Netflix’s reboot “That ’90s Show”, which reunites many of the original “That ’70s Show” cast members, including Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama, Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith
Other big shows include “Ginny & Georgia” season 2, the Christian Bale-starring thriller “The Pale Blue Eye”, the reality series “Bling Empire: New York” and more.
Earlier this month, Netflix Canada also released a lengthy promo for its January offerings on YouTube.
Check out the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix Canada next month (* Netflix Original):
January 1
Kaleidoscope *
Lady Voyeur *
The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 *
13 Going on 30
Hyena Road
The Interview
Made of Honor
Old Enough!: Season 2
Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin
The Royals: Seasons 1-4
Soul Surfer
January 4
How I Became a Gangster *
The Kings of the World *
The Lying Life of Adults *
MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street *
This Is Us: Season 6
January 5
Copenhagen Cowboy *
Cowboys
Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 *
Mars One
Woman of the Dead *
January 6
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld *
The Pale Blue Eye *
Pressure Cooker *
The Ultimatum: France: Season 1 Part 2 *
The Walking Dead: Season 11
January 7
Sound of Metal
January 10
Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger *
The Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker *
The Phantom of the Open
January 11
A Quiet Place Part II
Noise *
Sexify: Season 2 *
January 12
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 *
The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House *
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 *
January 13
Break Point *
Dog Gone *
Sky Rojo: Season 3 *
Suzan & Freek *
Trial by Fire *
January 15
Shiva Baby
January 17
The Devil to Pay
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
January 19
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre *
Khallat+ *
That ’90s Show *
Women at War *
January 20
Bake Squad: Season 2 *
Bling Empire: New York *
Fauda: Season 4 *
Mission Majnu *
Represent *
Şahmaran *
Shanty Town *
January 23
Narvik *
January 24
Little Angel: Volume 2
January 25
Against the Ropes *
January 26
Daniel Spellbound: Season 2 *
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10 *
January 27
Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 2 *
Lockwood & Co. *
The Snow Girl *
You People *
January 30
Princess Power *
January 31
Cunk On Earth *
Pamela, a love story *
The Social Network
Leaving Netflix
L.A.’s Finest: Seasons 1-2 (January 4)
Z Nation: Seasons 1-5 (January 26)
Good Burger (January 31)