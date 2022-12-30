Click to share this via email

Tom Brady is getting time with his kid.

On Friday, the NFL star shared a pair of photos on his Instagram Story with his 13-year-old son Benjamin, enjoying the sun by the pool.

“Love this boy,” Brady wrote on a photo of his and his son’s legs near the water.

Photo: Tom Brady/Instagram

Brady didn’t get to spend time with his kids over Christmas, as they were with their mom, Gisele Bündchen, in Brazil.

In September, Bündchen and Brady announced that they had finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.