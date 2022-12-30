Tom Brady is getting time with his kid.

On Friday, the NFL star shared a pair of photos on his Instagram Story with his 13-year-old son Benjamin, enjoying the sun by the pool.

READ MORE: Gisele Bündchen Heads Home To Brazil For First Christmas Since Tom Brady Split

“Love this boy,” Brady wrote on a photo of his and his son’s legs near the water.

Photo: Tom Brady/Instagram
Photo: Tom Brady/Instagram
Photo: Tom Brady/Instagram
Photo: Tom Brady/Instagram

Brady didn’t get to spend time with his kids over Christmas, as they were with their mom, Gisele Bündchen, in Brazil.

READ MORE: Tom Brady Reacts To Spending Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Split

In September, Bündchen and Brady announced that they had finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.