King Charles is honouring the best in Britain.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace revealed the 2023 New Years Honours List, paying tribute to the people U.K. who have shown exemplary service and achievement in their fields.

Among the over 1,100 is Queen guitarist Brian May, who was awarded a knighthood. May also performed at the Queen’s Golden Jubilee earlier in 2022.

The honouree also included sports figures, like members of the Lionesses soccer team, who won the Euro2022 this summer.

38-year-old Louenna Hood was also honoured for raising thousands in order to help Ukrainian refugees.

During Queen Elizabeth’s reign, honours recipients were announced twice each year, at New Years, and on her “official birthday” in June.

This is Charles' first list since beginning his reign in