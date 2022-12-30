Tori Roloff is discussing her and husband Zach‘s future on TLC’s “Little People, Big World”. During a Q&A session on Instagram, the 31-year-old reality star was asked how much longer she plans to be on television.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” Tori posted. Giving a reason for their possible departure, the mother of three added that it would be because of “all the misconceptions people have of us and our family because they only get to see what TLC shows them.”

ET has reached out to TLC about the couple’s possible exit.

Zach has been on “Little People, Big World” since 2006 and is the only child of Matt and Amy Roloff who is still on the series. His sister, Molly, and his brothers, Jacob and Jeremy Roloff, were part of the show when it first started but have since exited.

In recent seasons, there has been some tension between Zach and Matt over the family farm. Earlier this year, ET spoke with the father-son duo about the status of their relationship.

“I would say that the status of the relationship, if I had to summarize it, it’s on the right path,” Matt said. “We’ve had some setbacks in recent years. We’ve shared all of those on the upcoming season and before. Our real life is always a little bit ahead of when things are released. But we’re definitely working.”

Zach seemed less optimistic when asked about the nature of his relationship with his father.

“It’s still pretty tough, yeah, it’s a tough situation,” he admitted. “I think a lot has happened. It’s gonna take a long time. I don’t think responsibility has been taken, but, again, we’re just raising our family.”

“Little People, Big World” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

