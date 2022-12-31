Barbara Walters died on Friday, Dec. 30 at age 93, and tributes have been pouring in to honour the trailblazing television journalist.

Known for her annual “Most Fascinating People” specials and being the first woman to anchor a network television newscast, Walters shattered the glass ceiling during an era when TV news was dominated by men, paving the way for new generations of women who followed her path.

READ MORE: Barbara Walters, Legendary Journalist And TV Icon, Dead At 93

Having interviewed global newsmakers ranging from Cuban dictator Fidel Castro to PLO leader Yasir Arafat, in 1997 Walters changed the face of daytime television with “The View”, in which she presided over a panel of female co-hosts to discuss the issues of the day; Walters stepped down from the show in 2014.

Among the many to play tribute to Walters was Oprah Winfrey, who praised Walters for being her “role model.”

Walters was also honoured by the women with whom she worked on “The View”, ranging from former co-host Rosie O’Donnell to current panelist Sunny Hostin.

Others to pay tribute include Walters’ fellow TV journalists and an array of celebrities.

Click to View Gallery
Stars We’ve Lost In 2022