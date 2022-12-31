Barbara Walters died on Friday, Dec. 30 at age 93, and tributes have been pouring in to honour the trailblazing television journalist.

Known for her annual “Most Fascinating People” specials and being the first woman to anchor a network television newscast, Walters shattered the glass ceiling during an era when TV news was dominated by men, paving the way for new generations of women who followed her path.

Having interviewed global newsmakers ranging from Cuban dictator Fidel Castro to PLO leader Yasir Arafat, in 1997 Walters changed the face of daytime television with “The View”, in which she presided over a panel of female co-hosts to discuss the issues of the day; Walters stepped down from the show in 2014.

Among the many to play tribute to Walters was Oprah Winfrey, who praised Walters for being her “role model.”

Walters was also honoured by the women with whom she worked on “The View”, ranging from former co-host Rosie O’Donnell to current panelist Sunny Hostin.

I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor. — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) December 31, 2022

Thank you Barbara Walters for giving a shy girl who didn’t like to debate a seven-year chance of a lifetime. Thank You for allowing me to find my voice and encouraging me to fly. My heart hurts, but I’ll always love you Lady! ❤️ #BarbaraWalters pic.twitter.com/lzvtRnJiR4 — Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) December 31, 2022

One of the first rites of passage of becoming a host on @TheView was to have lunch with Barbara Walters. Few times in my life have I been that nervous. She was an absolute trailblazer, class, elegance, smarts that are increasingly hard to come by. I’ll always be grateful. RIP — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) December 31, 2022

Others to pay tribute include Walters’ fellow TV journalists and an array of celebrities.

Barbara Walters was a true trailblazer. Forever grateful for her stellar example and for her friendship. Sending condolences to her daughter and family.🙏🏾 https://t.co/vKjvFJTU6u — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) December 31, 2022

The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity. Barbara Walters was a trailblazer and a true pro. She outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIP — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 31, 2022

So sad to hear of the passing of Barbara Walters. What an honor to share the set ⁦@ABC⁩ with the inimitable trailblazer when I joined @abc2020. Will never forget the phone call when she asked me to join the groundbreaking program. pic.twitter.com/0zKgKxmayY — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) December 31, 2022

We have lost a true legend with the passing of Barbara Walters. Such a trail blazer. Such a generous woman – I learned so much from working with her. pic.twitter.com/k9PT6d8Xdz — Joan Lunden (@JoanLunden) December 31, 2022

The Legend. The Blueprint. The Greatest. Rest in Peace Barbara Walters pic.twitter.com/RODzfKMAxw — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) December 31, 2022

#BarbaraWalters was a trailblazer. She was a mentor to me as well as a friend. So many women broke into the news business because she did her job well. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 31, 2022

It was such an honor to work with Barbara Walters. She had such dignity and style and was fun every time I was with her. pic.twitter.com/uGIxollZzp — Bob Woodruff (@BobWoodruff) December 31, 2022

She was obviously amazing on television but I selfishly loved spending time with her in person. Sitting next to her at a dinner party was the best seat in the house. With love, respect and admiration – rest in peace Barbara Walters. #barbarawalters pic.twitter.com/AD4BQtHrUg — Don Lemon (@donlemon) December 31, 2022

For so many reasons Barbara Walters was one of the greatest to ever do this. She was incredible company, a great laugh, and a brilliant mind.

RIP pic.twitter.com/35QZdONewY — George FKN StroumbouloPHÒulos 🐺 (@strombo) December 31, 2022

Much will be made, rightly, of the trail Barbara blazed for women in our industry, but she was an inspiration to all of us. Smart, prepared, tough, and unafraid. A life force. RIP to the legend, Barbara Walters. 🙏 https://t.co/tgKPDVhyp8 — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) December 31, 2022

Barbara Walters’ massive body of work will not be replicated and her legend will remain firmly etched on the Mount Rushmore of our profession. She was my earliest inspiration, and I was lucky enough to end up calling her a friend. RIP — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) December 31, 2022

So often we toss around the words icon, legend, trailblazer – but Barbara Walters was all of these. And perhaps, above all else, Barbara Walters was brave. She paved the way for so many – we learned from her – and remain in awe of her to this day. RIP, Barbara. pic.twitter.com/ovmtCebcGe — David Muir (@DavidMuir) December 31, 2022

Barbara Walters was an American institution. As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/HokDilM6Rj — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 31, 2022

Rest in Peace precious Peace Barbara Walters!! https://t.co/QQYSPorL3a — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) December 31, 2022

a short thread on barbara walters’ passing:

i knew barbara for over half of my life. we met in the spring of 1998, in the midst of the starr investigation; i was 24. i remarked that this was the first time i’d ever been in serious trouble. i’d basically been a good kid —

(1/4) — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) December 31, 2022

I GREW UP WATCHING HER W MY MOTHER AS A CHILD, DREAMING OF1 DAY SHOWING HER THAT I COULD B IMPORTANT ENOUGH 2 B INTERVIEWED BY #BARBARAWALTERS

SHE BCAME THE 1ST 2 GIV MY STORY A PLATFORM, EVEN IF SHE WAS NOT READY. MAY GOD KEEP HER SOUL #RIPBARBARAWALTERS https://t.co/2nMUodfPbx — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 31, 2022

Farewell and rest well, #BarbaraWalters. Thank you for your courage to blaze trails and have difficult conversations that mattered. pic.twitter.com/EiDTAqKGZ4 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 31, 2022

Pioneering TV news broadcaster Barbara Walters has died. A true trailblazer, she was the 1st woman anchor on the evening news. And I was privileged to know her. When she interviewed me, it was clear she did her homework. She was always prepared. May she rest in power. https://t.co/DkZlpl2w3b — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 31, 2022

Rest In Peace, Barbara Walters. Thanks for helping me find my voice. pic.twitter.com/w6V5KhqMlC — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 31, 2022

Waking up in London to the news of Barbara Walters’ passing. She challenged the powerful and the famous without hesitation, and she nailed them with the truth like no other. A towering figure in our media, she will be missed. Keep ‘em on their toes in the great beyond, Barbara. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2022

A true trailblazer and icon ! She lived a full life and leaves behind such a powerful legacy. Rest in peace, Barbara Walters. pic.twitter.com/nn6c5JWd6h — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) December 31, 2022

Thank you for sharing your light with the world, you will be missed dearly #BarbaraWalters pic.twitter.com/1hJS4KlXkG — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 31, 2022

Sad hear the news about Barbara Walters. Always loved interviewing with her. She was always kind. Such a trailblazer and icon. Sending my condolences to her family and loved ones. Rest In Peace🙏 — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) December 31, 2022