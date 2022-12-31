Click to share this via email

Abby Lee Miller is parting ways with the dance studio that brought her to television.

The New York Post reports that Miller, 57, has just sold the building that housed her Abby Lee Dance Company, the setting for Lifetime reality series “Dance Moms”.

The series, which launched the careers of JoJo Siwa and Maddie Ziegler, initially aired from 2011 until 2017, chronicling the young girls studying dance at Miller’s Pittsburgh studio; Miller spent nearly a year in prison between 2017 and 2018 after being found guilty of bankruptcy fraud.

According to the Post, the building fetched $300,000, which sold “quietly” in an off-market deal earlier this month to buyer Timothy Krise, owner of a Pittsburgh transportation company.

Miller reportedly purchased the building in 1993 for $150,000.