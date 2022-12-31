Foo Fighters will be soldiering on in the wake of drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death.

The band dispelled fears they’d be packing it in after losing Hawkins, who died in March at age 50, in a new social media post.

On New Year’s Eve, Dave Grohl and his cohorts took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to their 5 million followers.

“As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” the band began.

“Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life,” the message continued, referencing the tragic manner in which Foo Fighters rose from the ashes of Nirvana after the death of Kurt Cobain.

“And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music,” the message added.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know we’re going to be a different band going forward,” the message noted, confirming that Foo Fighters will continue with a new yet-to-be-revealed drummer taking Hawkins’ place.

“We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you,” the message concluded. “And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Following Hawkins’ death in Bogata, Colombia, Foo Fighters cancelled all their remaining tour dates for 2022, with the band’s future remaining uncertain.

No concert dates have been announced for the coming year, but it’s likely an announcement for a 2023 tour isn’t far off.