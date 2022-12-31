Jeffree Star is making some strange claims.

Friday, the beauty mogul took to Twitter with a bizarre string of posts claiming, among other things, that he escaped a murderous cult Hollywood elites set out to ruin his career.

READ MORE: Jeffree Star Shares Update From The Hospital After Scary Car Accident

“I escaped the illuminati in 2021 and they still haven’t killed me,” Star wrote.

What a crazy fucking year… I escaped the illuminati in 2021 and they still haven’t killed me. Every day I wake up grateful. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) December 30, 2022

“In 2020 I was going to expose everything… In a matter of days, the Hollywood elite tried to ruin my entire career, villainize me and flooded the news with lies to discredit me,” he continued, adding, “If you guys only knew the truth about what they are doing to Britney & Kayne.”

In 2020 I was going to expose everything… In a matter of days, the Hollywood elite tried to ruin my entire career, villainize me and flooded the news with lies to discredit me. If you guys only knew the truth about what they are doing to Britney & Kayne. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) December 30, 2022

He also claimed that anyone who poses a challenge “gets eliminated.”

Anyone who challenges the system gets eliminated. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) December 30, 2022

You have no idea what you are talking about… It’s 10 times worse than you can ever imagine. Just be thankful you are on the other side. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) December 30, 2022

I still have a soul. Can’t say that about a lot of these demons I used to surround myself with. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) December 30, 2022

In November, Star quit his YouTube channel, which had been active since 2006 with almost 16 million subscribers at the time.

“No one watches it anymore,” he said in a docu-series with Shane Dawson. “There’s literally no point for me to do it anymore because no one watches. No one cares.”

READ MORE: Jeffree Star Reveals He’s Selling His California Mansion And Moving Permanently To Wyoming

Star has been caught in a number of controversies, including the discovery of his old website Lipstick Nazi in 2020, which featured Nazi and self-harm imagery.

“Horrible decision. It was very wrong of me and for anyone who has seen that I’m deeply sorry. I’m disgusted with myself and I never should have used that word, ever,” he said in an apology at the time.

Later in 2020, Star was accused of multiple instances of sexual assault. He denied the allegations.