Ryan Seacrest is ready to lead one of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations on television! ET’s Denny Directo spoke with the host of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023”, and he teased what fans can expect.

“It’s gonna be so good,” Seacrest said at the KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022, presented by Capital One. “It doesn’t matter if it’s cold or rainy, it’s so fun to be out there with a couple million people.”

As for the moment fans are going to be talking about on Jan. 1, Seacrest said that it’s hard to call.

“You never know until that night actually happens,” he teased. “I just gotta focus on counting down from 10 to one. The only thing they say is, ‘Don’t get that part wrong.'”

Seacrest — who serves as an executive producer for the annual television event — will be hosting from Times Square in New York City, and will be joined by Liza Koshy and Jessie James Decker, who are returning as Powerball co-hosts. Ciara will join the party from Disneyland in Anaheim, California, Billy Porter will co-host from New Orleans, and DJ D-Nice will keep the party going from Los Angeles.

Ahead of NYE, Seacrest kicked-off the holiday season at Jingle Ball, an event that he’s been doing for almost two decades.

“It’s a holiday party,” he said. “It’s the way to kick off the holiday season with all the pop artists we play on the radio, every single day. And they play their favourite songs, their hit songs and they do a little Christmas song that they love and then it’s on to the next one.”

“The Live with Kelly and Ryan” co-host is already in the holiday spirit and counting down the days until he gets to take a little time off and get together with his family.

“I’m counting down to the time off,” he quipped. “I’m gonna be with my family in California. My niece is coming, my family gets together, we’re planning the meals and one of the things I think about, I always get a little sad on the 26th, so we’re trying to think of a new tradition.”

He continued, “It’s all about the meal, we were thinking about doing an Oaxaca meal on the 26th, something we haven’t done before. I look like I cook a lot, but I like to eat a lot. I have my dishes that I like to make, but I’m a foodie, I love it.”

After the holiday season, “American Idol” will make its return to TV. After all these years on the air, and finding incredible talent, Seacrest admitted that there is still so much to see and hear.

“Every year, the judges say ‘Do you think there’s more talent out there? Have we not exhausted every state and every town in America?’ Well it turns out, there’s a lot of good stuff out there,” he told ET. “It’s gonna be a great season. It’s always about what cast we find on the road with those young singers, so I think the judges felt very fulfilled with what we found.”

