Reese Witherspoon’s daughter had an eventful New Year’s Eve.

In a post on Instagram, Ava Phillippe shared that she had spent the day at the hospital after injuring her ankle.

“Starting the new year off with a bang…well, more like a *pop*…in my ankle. All because my clumsy self tried to hop over a (very large) rain puddle in heels. 🙃​​​​​​​​,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her at the hospital.

“Currently feeling quite blessed to have a superstar friend and ER buddy like @jadensanders_ in my life,” she continued. “She seriously kept me giggling for all the hours we waited & only left my side once to go get us some cozy, dry clothes.”

Finally, Ava added, “I will definitely be adding “be gentler with my body” to my list of new year’s resolutions! Feel free to share what you’re looking forward to in the new year or any resolutions you may have in the comments. I would love to read them while keeping my ankle propped up in bed!”

Meanwhile, Witherspoon shared her own look for the New Year’s celebrations.

Witherspoon shares two children with ex Ryan Phillippe, Ava and Deacon. She also shares son Tennessee with husband James Toth.