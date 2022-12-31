Lea Michele has had a big year.

On Saturday, the former “Glee” star shared a slideshow on Instagram, reflecting on her 2022 had of the new year.

“To find one photo to encapsulate this year was almost impossible,” she wrote. “I put together a slide and there were too many to fit.”

“Starting the year off traveling with my best friend, living and loving NYC with my husband and our family, to the SA documentary, performing at the TONYS, finding out I would finally be Fanny, and then opening on Broadway in FUNNY GIRL and having so many more incredible dreams come true for our show. So much to be so incredibly thankful and grateful for. ✨,” she continued.

“But at the end of the day this photo says it all. September 6th was Evers first day of little school. It was a big day for our family. We packed his tiny bag and took pictures together in the morning. Hours later I would be performing on Broadway as Fanny Brice for the first time. It was a big day for our little family,” Michele went on. “He didn’t know what I had ahead for me that day. And he won’t understand a lot of this for a while. But the great @reneeelisegoldsberry told me the other day that the blessings and gifts we receive in our life aren’t just for us but for our children.”

Finally, she added, “So this is for you Ever. All of it. Always.❤️ 2022 you were one of my favorites. 2023 I hope you’re ready for me. ⭐️”