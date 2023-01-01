Click to share this via email

Miley Cyrus isn’t wasting any time in getting 2023 off to a running start.

On Saturday, she hosted her second annual New Year’s Eve special for NBC, featuring an array of special gueust, musical performances (including some duets with her co-host/godmother Dolly Parton) and revealed the impending release of a new single, “Flowers”.

In addition to announcing the new track during “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party”, Cyrus also shared a snippet on social media.

Cyrus kicked off the festivities alongside Parton, striding onstage to deliver a scorching duet on Joan Jett’s classic “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll”.

The pair also sang together on covers of Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” and Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”, in addition to Parton’s iconic country hit “Jolene”.

Other highlights from the special include Cyrus performing alongside Paris Hilton, Sia, Fletcher, Swae Lee and former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne.