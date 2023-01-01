Sara Bareilles took to social media on New Year’s Eve with some big news to announce: she and longtime partner, actor Joe Tippett, had officially gotten engaged.

“Yes to marrying this man. It’s an easy, earned, relaxed YES,” the “Girls5Eva” star wrote in the caption of a photo of herself and Tippett that she posted on Instagram.

“@joetipps you are exactly who I want. The more I know you the more I know I love you…and you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love. And now I love ME more because of you. So really this is all about me. Just kidding,” she continued.

“What a gift you are. Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you. ❤️,” Bareilles concluded.

Bareilles, 43, met Tippett, 40, back in 2015 while the two worked together on the musical “Waitress”, for which Bareilles wrote the score and starred as titular waitress Jenna.

The couple have been together for more than six years, and celebrated their three-year anniversary with an Instagram post back in September 2019.