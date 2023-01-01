Fans of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” have long been clamouring for a revival.

One person who’s not, however, is star Sarah Michelle Gellar, and she explained why she had no interest in reprising vampire-killing Buffy Summers during a recent interview with SFX magazine.

“I’m not,” Gellar said when asked if she was interested in a “Buffy” revival, as reported by CBR.

“I am very proud of the show that we created and it doesn’t need to be done,” she explained. “We wrapped that up.”

However, that doesn’t mean Gellar wouldn’t enjoy seeing the torch passed to a new slayer in some kind of a reboot.

“I am all for them continuing the story, because there’s the story of female empowerment,” she said.

“I love the way the show was left: ‘Every girl who has the power can have the power.’ It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power,” Gellar continued. “But like I said, the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent.”