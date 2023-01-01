Once again, Andy Cohen teamed up with pal Anderson Cooper for CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve broadcast.

While ushering in 2023, Cohen and Cooper spoke with Nick Cannon; naturally, the topic of procreation came up, given that Cannon recently welcomed his 12th child.

Discussing whether Cannon had an “endgame,” Cohen asked Cannon (as reported by People), “What is your plan?”

“Clearly, I don’t have a plan,” Cannon quipped.

“Honestly man, it’s just so much joy and elation that I have, the family that I have, and I embrace it,” he added. “I love it, and I don’t have a plan. That should have been clear from the jump.”

Cohen had a followup question: “A vasectomy?

“Is that what you want me to get?” Cannon said with mock-defensiveness. “It’s my body, my choice.”

Cohen then asked Cannon, as a father of 12, what kind of advice he has for other new fathers.

“Just operate out of love,” Cannon said. “I mean some people may say that’s what got us here in the first place, but that’s what I would always do, and always do it with a smile.”