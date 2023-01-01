As fans of “Stranger Things” eagerly anticipate the fifth and final season, star Noah Schnapp reveals that his character, Will Byers, will play a key role in the series’ conclusion.

During an interview with Forbes to discuss his sustainable vegan Nutella alternative, TBH, Schnapp was asked what he could share about the final season.

Typically, he didn’t offer much. “I can just tell you that I’m very, very excited for what’s to come,” he shared.

“I think they did a great job with Will’s character this season, and beautifully addressed everything they needed to,” he added. “The way they closed the show is just perfect — the story started with Will, and it’ll end with Will.”

As Schnapp pointed out, running his business while filming the final season of “Stranger Things” led to a lot of schedule juggling, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“That’s what makes life so exciting,” he said, “and I definitely like to thrive off being busy.”