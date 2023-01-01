Babba Wallace and Amanda Carter are welcoming 2023 as husband and wife.

On Saturday, the couple got married at a New Year’s Eve ceremony in Charlotte, North Carolina, exchanging their vows in friend of 250 guests, People reported.

The couple, who got engaged in July 2021 after dating for five years, are looking forward to their future together.

“Getting married, and starting a new life together, I’m just so excited to have a good one in my corner,” Wallace said. “We have so much fun together.”

The 29-year-old NASCAR driver and his wife opted for simple decor, with all-white flowers, greenery accents and candles.

“We wanted the ceremony, to be formal, and then as soon as you walk down the staircase to the reception, we wanted the whole mood to flip,” Carter said. “The flowers are changing from white to vibrant with pinks, purples, reds, with a lot of sparkle and shine in the room. We wanted the reception to feel like a New Year’s Eve party.”

Carter wore a bridal gown designed by Madam Burcu Couture, while Wallace looked sharp in a dark red velvet tuxedo.

On the food front, the couple decided on a tapas-style food stations, with everything from Italian food and Asian stir fry, to burgers and tacos.

At the end of the party, they brought out a McDonald’s food truck to send guests home with chicken nuggets and fries.

The party also counted down to the strike of midnight, toasting with glasses of champagne to ring in the new year.

Now, the couple are heading off to Bora Bora for their honeymoon, before Walla has to get back behind the wheel for the new NASCAR season in February.

“We just have such a good bond. I love the time we spend together. We could sit around together all day every day and we don’t get tired of one another,” Carter said. “And he’s also handsome and charming.”