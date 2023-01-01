Brody Jenner is going to be a dad!

In a post on Instagram, the former “The Hills” star and girlfriend Tia Blanco shared the happy news that they are expecting their first child.

READ MORE: Spencer Pratt Says Amber Heard Once Rejected Brody Jenner At A Club

“To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all,” the wrote on Instagram.

“We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way [blue heart emoji] Happy new year!”

The post also included video of Bianco’s ultrasound.

In the comments, Jenner’s mom Linda Thompson celebrated the news, writing, “So happy that you are sharing this news so I can tell everybody I meet on the street now! Lol I have been keeping this secret, but it’s been so hard!”

She added, “We are so happy!. Love you both so much… Love all three of you so much!”

READ MORE: Spencer Pratt Says He Convinced Brody Jenner To Dump Nicole Richie And Date Lauren Conrad On ‘The Hills’

Others also sent their congratulations, including the reality star’s former co-star Heidi Montag, who wrote, “We are so happy! Love you both so much… Love all three of you so much!”

The couple first confirmed their relationship back in June, and in November, Blanco told E! News, “We kept our relationship pretty private at the beginning. But we’re both just so in love and it just happened naturally to share the fun things that we do and this exciting time in our life together.”