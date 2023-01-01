Click to share this via email

Jeremy Renner is in hospital.

On Sunday, the “Hawkeye” star suffered an accident while plowing snow that saw him airlifted to hospital in Reno, Deadline reported.

A spokesperson for the actor told the outlet Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today.”

They added that Renner’s family is with him, and that he is “receiving excellent care.”

Further details are unknown at this time.

Along with starring in the Marvel films, Renner also leads the series “The Mayor of Kingstown”, which returns for season 2 on Jan. 15.