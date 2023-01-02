Prince Harry speaks out about his relationship with his father King Charles III and brother Prince William in a new teaser for his upcoming interview with ITV News’ Tom Bradby.

The chat is set to air on Jan. 8. and sees the Duke of Sussex discuss his and Meghan Markle’s royal exit and the current state of their relationship with family members.

Bradby has known Harry for more than 20 years and was the journalist who famously asked Meghan if she was OK while she was clearly struggling with her mental health during their royal tour of Africa in 2019.

Harry, who is set to release his memoir Spare on Jan. 10, insists in the newly-released clip, “It never needed to be this way, the leaking and the planting, I want a family – not an institution.

“They feel as though it’s better to keep us somehow as the villains.

“They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.

“I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back,” Harry adds in the clip.

The teaser came as another trailer for his interview with Anderson Cooper for CBS News’ “60 Minutes” was released ahead of it airing on Sunday.

Harry previously spoke about his relationship with his brother William in that tell-all “Harry & Meghan” Netflix documentary.

The Duke of Sussex claimed “it was terrifying” when William allegedly screamed and shouted at him during the “Sandringham Summit” meeting with Charles and the Queen regarding his and Meghan’s royal exit.

Harry also suggested the brothers previously had an agreement regarding press briefings and that it “was heartbreaking” that William had gone against that.

Tensions had already been running high within the royals after Harry and Meghan’s tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview that aired in March 2021.