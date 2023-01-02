Click to share this via email

Gangsta Boo has passed away at age 43.

The Memphis rapper, who was the second female member of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, died on New Year’s Day, Fox 13 confirmed.

The musician, whose real name is Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was reportedly found dead at around 4 p.m. at her home in Memphis.

Her cause of death is still unknown at this time.

Boo had posted a message celebrating the New Year just a day before news of her death was reported.

She shared a video, alongside the caption: “Some of the things that I did in 2022! So fun and productive, climbed out my shell alot!! 2023 go be 23’n! #JORDAN #BOOPRINT #recap Happy New 2023 everyone!”

Boo began rapping at age 14, before she joined Three 6 Mafia when she was 15 years old.

Among her many musical achievements, the rapper hit No. 15 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop chart with her debut solo album Enquiring Minds, which was released back in 1998. She also worked with the likes of Gucci Mane, Eminem, OutKast, Lil Wayne, and more over the years.

See some of the tributes below.

Long live my home girl Gangsta Boo 🖤🤞🏾 Queen of the M 👑 ! — TyDolla$ign (@tydollasign) January 1, 2023