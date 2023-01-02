Click to share this via email

Selena Gomez has got very pally with Nicola Peltz and her husband Brooklyn Beckham.

The trio jetted to Mexico last week ahead of their New Year’s Eve celebrations, and have since been sharing an array of cute snaps while posing on a boat.

Gomez posted pics from their getaway on Instagram, joking that the trio were “a throuple” and that she’d be a “forever plus one.”

Peltz agreed, commenting, “Facts 💘💘💘🤣”

The actress also shared multiple photos from their vacation:

Gomez posted a New Year’s photo “dump” as well, with the trio being joined by some other friends to play games, enjoy delicious food and drinks, and go for a dip in the ocean.

Beckham decided to stay in Florida for Christmas this year, while the rest of his famous family opted for a cozy festive season in the Cotswolds, U.K.

As the Beckhams then celebrated the New Year, his dad David shared a family snap and said that they missed their eldest child, posting:

Gomez, Beckham and Peltz’s latest celebration together comes after they spent Thanksgiving with one another.

However, they swapped the classic Turkey dinner for the traditional English dish of fish and chips.

The pals also enjoyed a sweet pyjama party in November.