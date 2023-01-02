Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White has passed away at age 67.

Fred’s brother and bandmate Verdine shared the sad news on Sunday alongside multiple photos.

Verdine wrote: “Dearest Family Friends and Fans….. Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie’ White.

“He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels! Child protégé, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old! He was brother number 4 in the family lineup.

“But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous! And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light hearted!”

Verdine continued: “He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!! We thank you all for your love, blessings and support at this time. Soar high baby bro, we love you to the shining [stars] and back!”

A cause of death hasn’t been revealed as of yet.

Fred joined Earth, Wind & Fire back in 1974. He was 19 years old at the time.

He left the group in the ’80s, but returned for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2000.

Lenny Kravitz was among those paying tribute to Fred, commenting on Verdine’s post: “Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family. I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power.”

Questlove added, “Love.”

The official Earth, Wind & Fire Instagram account also paid tribute to the late musician by posting a video of him performing a drum solo during the band’s 1979 world tour in Germany.