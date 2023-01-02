Robin Roberts is planning to tie the knot with her longtime partner Amber Laign in 2023.

While talking to motivational speaker and author, Gabby Bernstein, Roberts revealed that wedding bells were on the horizon.

The “Good Morning America” host, who has been dating Laign since 2005, shared when asked what she’ll be saying “yes” to in the new year, “I’m hesitating because I haven’t said it out loud yet… I’m saying ‘yes’ to marriage.

“We’re getting married this year.

“It was something we had talked about but we had put it off, she became ill but… it is saying yes to that, and that next chapter,” she continued, referencing Laign’s battle with breast cancer.

Roberts, who battled breast cancer herself in 2007, before being diagnosed with a bone marrow disease in 2012, told Ellen DeGeneres of Laign’s diagnosis back in April: “She’s doing well, which is great.

“I went through it twice, barely shed a tear,” she said. “I’m a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through. She is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well.”

Laign completed her radiation treatments in July.

Roberts posted at the time: