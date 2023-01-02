Lamar Odom is candid about his bad behaviour.

In a preview of the series “TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians”, the former NBA star opens up about his infidelity in his marriage to Khloé Kardashian.

“Behind the scenes, I put her through s**t. Like, s**t that y’all don’t know,” he says. “The s**t y’all know, what y’all think y’all know, it’s crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is, like, really crazy.”

Odom and Kardashian got married in 2009 after dating for only a month. They separated in 2013, though only finalized their divorce in 2016.

“I’d have these random women coming out. Some of them all came out at one time,” Odom recalls, admitting to having “full-blown relationships” while on the road for the NBA.

“Your wife is Khloé Kardashian. You buggin’,” he continues. “I’m, like, laughing out of embarrassment right now. Like, how you thought you was going to get away with that one?”

Since their split, Odom has regularly been open about his regrets for his actions in their marriage, including saying he was “going to try my damndest” to reconnect with Kardashian.

“I would probably just want to take her to dinner,” he said in a confessional on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’. “It would be a blessing just to be in her presence to just tell her I’m sorry and what a fool I was. She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change. I would say I’m a lot more loyal now.”