Kylie Jenner is welcoming the new year with winter style.

On Sunday, the reality star shared a video on TikTok of her fun in Aspen for the holiday, including playing in the snow with daughter Stormi Webster.

The video opens with with Jenner showing off the beautiful, snow-covered locale, commenting, “We’re on a serious adventure right now. So beautiful.”

She is then seen taking Stormi out into the snow to experience the joy of the winter, before the next clip in which she sleds down a hill with her daughter.

“That was fun,” she says, while Stormi has a smile on her face.

Not seen in the video is Jenner’s son, who she and Travis Scott welcomed in February 2022. Her son’s name is still unknown to the public.