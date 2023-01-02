Click to share this via email

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon welcomed the new year in Mexico.

The couple celebrated New Year’s Eve in Cabo San Lucas, in Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, a source told People.

The actor and the jewelry designer reportedly arrived ahead of the holiday weekend, spending plenty of time in the popular tourist destination.

“They are dating and having fun,” a source told People. “They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it.”

The source added that the 59-year-old actor “is not seeing anyone else right now” other than de Ramon.

“He is spending more time with Ines,” they said. “He is very happy.”

Pitt has reportedly been dating the 32-year-old for several months, and were first photographed together on Nov. 13, backstage at a Bono concert with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

De Ramon separated from husband Paul Wesley, best known for his role in “The Vampire Diaries”, earlier in 2022.