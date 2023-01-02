Click to share this via email

Jennifer Lopez is looking back before going forward.

On Sunday, the singer shared a New Year’s Day post reminiscing about 2022, which was a very big year for her in a number of ways.

She wrote, “was one of the best years yet!!! I cannot wait for all that’s to come next year,” along with a video and photo slideshow from the year.

Among the many big events, the video includes never-before-seen photos from Lopez’s big wedding to Ben Affleck.

The year started off with the release of Lopez’s rom-com “Marry Me”, then in April, she revealed that she and Affleck were engaged, showing off a beautiful green diamond engagement ring.

Over the summer, she released her documentary “Halftime”, about how her iconic Super Bowl performance came together.

She and Affleck tied the knot in August, at his Georgia estate.