Buffalo Bills’ defensive back Damar Hamlin had to be taken off the field on a stretcher on Monday in a frightening incident that lead to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals being suspended until further notice.

During the first quarter of Monday’s match-up, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, and both men appeared to be uninjured following the tackle. However, shortly after, Damar appeared to stumble and collapse on the field.

Medical personnel rushed out onto the field with a stretcher to get Hamlin out of the stadium to receive medical treatment. An ambulance was driven onto the field to attend to Hamlin, and medics were reportedly forced to give the 24-year-old athlete CPR.

He was then placed on a stretcher, given oxygen and taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Players from both teams appeared to be deeply shaken, with many on the Bills moved to tears by the frightening incident. The team held a group prayer after Hamlin was taken off the field.

After consulting with the coaches for both teams, Sean McDermott and Zac Taylor, the game has been suspended until further notice.

The announcement was made in the stadium, where many fans were shocked and left silent by the turn of events.

Hamlin’s condition was not immediately known, although CBS Sports reports that his family met him at the hospital to be by his side.

His marketing rep, Jordan Rooney, said on Twitter, “His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests.”

Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them. — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023

