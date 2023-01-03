Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

American professional rally driver and YouTube star Ken Block has died at age 55 following a snowmobile accident in Utah on Monday.

Block, who drove in series such as Rally America and Global Rallycross and starred in the “Gymkhana” YouTube series, was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him, TMZ reported.

Block’s team, Hoonigan, shared in a statement, “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband.

“He will be incredibly missed.”

READ MORE: Singer Anita Pointer Of The Pointer Sisters Dies At Age 74

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office added in a statement, “Mr. Block was riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred.

“We are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected.”

READ MORE: Fashion Icon Vivienne Westwood Dies At 81

Block, who was also one of the co-founders of DC Shoes, had been sharing photos on Instagram of the snowmobiling trip up until his tragic death.

Block is survived by his wife Lucy and their three children.