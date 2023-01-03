Adele puts on an incredible show even when she’s in pain.

The musician was performing her “Weekends With Adele” Las Vegas residency show on New Year’s Eve when she told fans she had to “waddle” these days due to her sciatica.

She said, while firing T-shirts into the crowd, “I’ve got two more, I’ve just got to get over to the other side of the stage.

“I have to waddle these days because I have really bad sciatica,” Adele added in the video shared by the Daily Star.

This isn’t the first time Adele has spoken about struggling with chronic back pain.

The “Hello” hitmaker told The Face in 2021, “I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out.

“In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had a C-section, my core was useless.”

Adele went on, “I’ve been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really. It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture…”

She admitted that losing weight helped with her back problems.

Adele told the mag, “But where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back don’t play up as much. It means I can do more, I can run around with my kid a little bit more.”