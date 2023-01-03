Sharon Osbourne is back.

On Monday, the TV personality announced that she will make her return to her TalkTV show “The Talk” on Tuesday night, after being hospitalized last month.

Osbourne shared the news in a video on Instagram.

“Hi everybody at ‘The Talk’ and everybody who watches ‘The Talk’. I want to just let you know I will be back January 3rd,” she said. “I’ve missed you all very, very much, and I know I keep saying I’m coming back, but this time it’s for real!”

She added, “I just want to say to you all have the bestest, healthy, happy holidays and a Happy New Year. Love you all.”

Osbourne was rushed to hospital on Dec. 16 due to an unspecified “medical emergency.”

Two days later, she was back at home, her son Jack told TMZ, after she received the all-clear from her doctors. Osbourne had been filming on the paranormal show “Night of Terror” when the emergency occurred.

Osbourne joined TalkTV to host her new show in 2022, after leaving American show “The Talk” the previous year, amid scandal over defending Piers Morgan’s negative commentary about Meghan Markle, past comments about Markle’s skin colour resurfacing and a heated exchange with co-host Sheryl Underwood.