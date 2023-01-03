Click to share this via email

Time to expand your New Year’s Resolutions to include some massive binge-watching.

Amazon’s Prime Video Canada just unloaded their list of movies and shows streaming this January. Huge A-listers make appearances this year, with Jennifer Lopez starring as a bride-to-be in “Shotgun Wedding,” about a destination wedding that descends into a hostage situation. Lopez will star alongside Jennifer Coolidge and Lenny Kravitz in the action rom-com.

Al Pacino returns to the second and final season of “Hunters,” about post-WW2 Nazi hunting, and “Schitt Creek” fans will recognize Emily Hampshire in the mystery-thriller “The Rig.”

Check out the full list of shows and movies coming to Prime Video Canada this month (* Prime Original):

January 4

Nos Étés: Seasons 1-4

January 6

LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier? *

The Rig: Season 1 *

Payback

January 13

Hunters – Season 2 *

The Test – Season 2 *

January 15

A Dash of Love

The Perfect Bride

All Things Valentine

The Story of Us

Love, Once and Always

Date with Love

January 20

The Legend of Vox Machina – Season 2 *

Detective Knight: Independence

Marquerite Volant – Season 1

January 27

Shotgun Wedding *

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn

Good Rivals *

Lupin III vs. Cat’s Eye

Alan Partridge – Stratagem