Time to expand your New Year’s Resolutions to include some massive binge-watching.
Amazon’s Prime Video Canada just unloaded their list of movies and shows streaming this January. Huge A-listers make appearances this year, with Jennifer Lopez starring as a bride-to-be in “Shotgun Wedding,” about a destination wedding that descends into a hostage situation. Lopez will star alongside Jennifer Coolidge and Lenny Kravitz in the action rom-com.
READ MORE: Amazon Drops Full-Length Trailer For ‘Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
Al Pacino returns to the second and final season of “Hunters,” about post-WW2 Nazi hunting, and “Schitt Creek” fans will recognize Emily Hampshire in the mystery-thriller “The Rig.”
READ MORE: Emily Blunt & Chaske Spencer Tell A Story Of Revenge In ‘The English’ Trailer
Check out the full list of shows and movies coming to Prime Video Canada this month (* Prime Original):
January 4
Nos Étés: Seasons 1-4
January 6
LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier? *
The Rig: Season 1 *
Payback
January 13
Hunters – Season 2 *
The Test – Season 2 *
January 15
A Dash of Love
The Perfect Bride
All Things Valentine
The Story of Us
Love, Once and Always
Date with Love
January 20
The Legend of Vox Machina – Season 2 *
Detective Knight: Independence
Marquerite Volant – Season 1
January 27
Shotgun Wedding *
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn
Good Rivals *
Lupin III vs. Cat’s Eye
Alan Partridge – Stratagem