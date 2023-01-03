Click to share this via email

Blake Lively is poking fun at her growing baby bump.

The actress, who is expecting her fourth baby with husband Ryan Reynolds, shared a snap of her belly in a black crop top and sweatpants.

She posed alongside trainer Don Saladino in two separate snaps; one showing her flat tummy in her workout gear, and another more recent photo.

Lively jokingly captioned the post, “been doing @donsaladino’s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working.”

Reynolds recently opened up to ET about gearing up to welcome the newest bundle of joy.

“We’re very excited,” he shared. “You’d have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn’t like it.”

Lively revealed that she’s pregnant with the couple’s fourth child back in September, when she stepped out for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York City and debuted her burgeoning baby bump.

The couple also share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.