Damar Hamlin’s family are staying positive.

On Monday night, football fans were horrified when the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After CPR was administered on the field, Hamlin was rushed to hospital where he was determined to have suffered a cardiac arrest following a tackle, and remains in critical condition.

On Tuesday, Hamlin’s publicist Jordon Rooney appeared on “Good Morning America” to share an update about the situation.

“He’s fighting. He’s a fighter.” — @jordonr, a family spokesperson for Damar Hamlin, shares an update after the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field on Monday night. https://t.co/UJDqTL9GDk pic.twitter.com/9P5G8dCfUs — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 3, 2023

Rooney said that the football player was rushed to hospital with his mother Nina by his side, and that he is “fighting,” but remains sedated and in a critical condition, though his family are still “worried” about him.

“I needed to provide some clarity – he was awake at that time – now he is sedated. The family is in good spirits, we’re just taking it minute by minute,” Rooney explained.

“His family is strong, supportive. Obviously they are worried. Damar is very close with his family,” the publicist continued. “There’s definitely been a lot of fans [at the hospital], a lot of traction, people coming by. But what’s most important is to give the family their privacy.”

He went on, “A lot of times you don’t view [athletes] as human, you know you watch them on TV. It’s important to remember this is a person.”

In a tweet Monday night, Rooney had informed fans, “His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them.”