Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Angelina Jolie and Paul Mescal were pictured grabbing coffee after she stopped by the Almeida theatre in London, U.K. recently to watch him perform.

Mescal has been starring as Stanley in A Streetcar Named Desire, and Jolie was apparently a fan after watching him in action.

The pair were pictured in a snap shared on fan accounts having a coffee alongside Jolie’s daughter Shiloh, 16, at the end of last month.

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie Leaves Role As UN Refugee Agency Envoy

Angelina Jolie & her daughter had coffee last night with Paul Mescal after seeing his play ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’. pic.twitter.com/HLZOkoRz74 — ✨RAQ✨ (@THENAGODOFWAR) December 30, 2022

The outing came amid rumours that the “Normal People” actor had split from singer Phoebe Bridgers following engagement rumours.

According to The Sun, Mescal started dating Bridgers in 2020.

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie Visits Daughter Zahara At College For Homecoming

A description for his latest play reads, “When Blanche unexpectedly visits her estranged sister Stella, she brings with her a past that will threaten their future. As Stella’s husband Stanley stalks closer to the truth, Blanche’s fragile world begins to fracture. Reality and illusion collide and a violent conflict changes their lives forever.”

The Almeida website also gave a cast update, posting: “Due to an injury, Lydia Wilson will no longer be playing the role of Blanche DuBois. The part will now be played by Patsy Ferran (Summer and Smoke), with the BAFTA-winning Paul Mescal (Normal People) as Stanley, and Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts) as Stella.”