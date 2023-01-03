Dana White is saying sorry.

On Monday, the UFC president spoke with TMZ and apologized after the outlet published video showing a physical altercation with his wife, Anne White.

In the video, the couple are seen in a nightclub, and Dana says something to his wife, who then slaps him across the face. He then slaps Anne, before they are separated.

“You’ve heard me say over the years, ‘There is never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,’ and now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” Dana told TMZ. “My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years. We’ve known each other since we were 12 years old. We’ve obviously been through some s**t together. We’ve got three kids.”

He continued, “This is one of those situations that’s horrible, I’m embarrassed — but it’s also one of those situations that right now we’re more concerned about our kids. We have three kids and obviously, since the video popped up, we’ve shown the kids the video and we’re more focused on our family right now.”

Finally, he added, “I’m literally making no excuses for this thing at all. It’s never happened before. It’s the first time it’s ever happened. People are going to say what they’re going to say and it is what is. Whatever people say is deserved. I deserve it.”

Anne also provided a statement to TMZ about the incident, which she assured everyone was not a regular occurrence.

“Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years,” she said. “To say this is out of character for him is an understatement. Nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

Dana and Anne have been married since 1996. He became president of UFC in 2001.