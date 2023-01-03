After missing two months due to severe health issues, Al Roker will finally return to the “Today” show on Friday, Jan. 6.

The long-time weatherman has recovered after being hospitalized for blood clots in his legs and lungs. The hospitalization caused Roker, who has been on the “Today” show since 1990, to be off the broadcast for the last several weeks since his final appearance on Nov. 4.

The illness caused Roker to miss Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, his first absence from the event in 27 years.

READ MORE: Al Roker Shares His ‘Favorite Family Tradition’ After Returning From The Hospital

Fellow anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin announced the news of his return on Tuesday’s episode of NBC morning show.

Guthrie excitedly relayed the news first. “We have some great news to share this morning: Al is coming back to the show.”

“Everyone’s like, ‘When when?’ Well, we have our date,” excitedly added Kotb, 58. “He’ll be here Friday, and he’ll be right here in Studio 1A. This is his place. He’ll be in his seat, right where he belongs. I cannot wait for that.”

Guthrie continued the high praises for their iconic weatherman, stating that the show is “not the same without Al” and adorably saying, “Our sunshine is coming back.”

His co-anchors have been making it abundantly clear how much they treasure and miss Roker’s presence for weeks. They even surprised the TV personality at his home with a Christmas carol singalong.

READ MORE: Al Roker Gives Health Update On ‘Today’ Show After ‘Hardest’ Hospital Stint Yet: ‘It’s Been A Tough Slog’

During a virtual check-in on Dec. 12, Roker told the outlet that his recovery had been rough. “It’s been a tough slog, I’m not going to deny this.

This has been the hardest one yet — and you know, I’ve had my fair share of surgeries. But it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I’m a very fortunate person.”

It is not clear whether the TV personality will be making a permanent appearance or not. Still, one thing for sure is the massive outpouring of love Roker has received since his hospitalization.

Last month, co-host Guthrie observed all of the love the weatherman was receiving in the audience. “We have so many signs, like, ‘We miss you Al,’ ‘We love you Al.'”

“Today“ airs on weekdays beginning at 7 a.m. ET on NBC.