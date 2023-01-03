TLC singer Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Matthew Lawrence are dating.
Chilli’s rep, Christal Jordan, confirmed the news to People, telling the magazine: “I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love.
“She is glowing. They are really cute together.”
Jordan revealed that the pair became romantically involved just before Thanksgiving in November.
They’d previously been snapped together on a beach in Hawaii in August and recently spent both Thanksgiving and Christmas together in Atlanta.
Lawrence has already met Chilli’s family, the rep claimed.
The lovebirds went Instagram official over the weekend, sharing a clip of them dancing to A-ha’s “Take on Me” in matching onesies.
The romance news comes after Lawrence and his ex-wife Cheryl Burke’s divorce was finalized in September, marking the official end to their three-year marriage.
Chilli, on the other hand, was previously in a long-term relationship with Usher before the pair split in 2003.
She also has son Tron Austin, 25, from her previous relationship with musician Dallas Austin.