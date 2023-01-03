Click to share this via email

Rod Stewart is gearing up to be a grandfather in the new year.

The singer’s daughter, Ruby, 35, announced the news on Instagram yesterday, January 2.

Stewart reveals the baby’s gender at Ruby’s gender reveal party, in which the rock icon exclaims while raising his fist in the air, “It’s a boy!”

Ruby Stewart’s Instagram Story — Ruby Stewart/Instagram

In two clips Ruby posted on her Instagram Story, Stewart hugs Ruby and her partner Jake Kalick and breaks into song after the gender reveal. Ruby captioned the video: “Hire @sirrodstewart for your gender reveal!”

Ruby posted a video of an ultrasound with the emotional caption: “Out of all of the things that happened in 2022 you were by far the most beautiful…We can’t wait to meet you…Baby boy Kalick coming in April…”

“So happy for the two of you,” responded Stewart in the comments.

Wife Penny Lancaster also showed her love: “Can’t wait to meet him.”